Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 1,572.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 329,059 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 337,068 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

