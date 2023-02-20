Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GDS by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.37.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

