Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $9.21 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

