Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

