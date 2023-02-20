Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

