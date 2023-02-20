Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 167,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 64,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:CEMB opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

