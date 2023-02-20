Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Concentrix by 57.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 69.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $142.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.