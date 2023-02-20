Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,662 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after buying an additional 330,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $29.05.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

