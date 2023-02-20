Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 415.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,567.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,737 shares of company stock worth $3,783,663. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

