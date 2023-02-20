Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 777 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,600 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

