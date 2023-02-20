Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,801 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.89. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

