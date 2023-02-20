Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 583,352 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $15,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,920,000 after buying an additional 96,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

POWI stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,912 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.