Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in APA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

