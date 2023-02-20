Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,756,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

About Pacira BioSciences

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

