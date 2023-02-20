9,541 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $144.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

