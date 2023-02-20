4,505 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

