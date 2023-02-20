35,812 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $313,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5,906.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 271,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $26.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

