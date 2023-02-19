Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $457,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

