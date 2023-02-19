Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,752 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %

PCH opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $591,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $1,960,233. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.