Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

