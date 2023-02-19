X Square Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

