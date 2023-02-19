World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $139,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in World Fuel Services by 34.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 265,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

