Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,791.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

