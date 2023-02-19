Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

