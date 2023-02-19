Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 3.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $41.34. 247,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 564,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.