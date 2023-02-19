United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. 11,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14.
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
