United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. 11,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

