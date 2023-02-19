TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.
TravelCenters of America Price Performance
NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.
Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.