TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

