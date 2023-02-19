The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 593,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GUT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

