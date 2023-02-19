The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The China Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

CHN stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

The China Fund Dividend Announcement

About The China Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

