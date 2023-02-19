Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

