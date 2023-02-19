SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SouthState Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 12,224 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $996,989.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 233.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.



