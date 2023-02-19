Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 162,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 256,388 shares.The stock last traded at $57.40 and had previously closed at $58.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

