Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 568,302 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8,631.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

