Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Declines By 7.3%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

