Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declines By 6.9%

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

