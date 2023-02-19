Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Decreases By 7.1%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after buying an additional 876,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

About Jackson Financial

Shares of JXN stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

