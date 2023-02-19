Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Declines By 7.7%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE:IBA opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.