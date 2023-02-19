Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Drops By 7.6%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 33.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Shares of HY stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

