Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Drops By 7.6%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $52.40 on Friday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $459.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.82.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

