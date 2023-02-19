Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declines By 7.2%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Mills alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.