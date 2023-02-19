Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declines By 7.2%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
General Mills Price Performance
NYSE GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Further Reading
