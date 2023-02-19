Scotiabank Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$130.74 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$151.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

