Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.