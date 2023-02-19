PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of PVH worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 482.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

