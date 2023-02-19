Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 10.7 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $79.87 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.