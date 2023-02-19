ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 25,568,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 128,673,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.