ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 25,568,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 128,673,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

