ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 25,568,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 128,673,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
