NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.08. NU shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 8,394,584 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

