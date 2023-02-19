NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance
NEX stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
