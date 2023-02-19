NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.