NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

