MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $47.26 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

