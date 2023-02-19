Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

